1894: The town of Globe was destroyed by fire.
1904: A fire of incendiary origin in Nogales destroyed the Southern Pacific Station, U.S. Customs building, Wells Fargo Depot and several freight cars.
1932: After an absence of 104 years, the Franciscan Order again occupied residence quarters in San Xavier Mission.
