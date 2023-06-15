Throw pillows need to be cleaned frequently to keep them smelling fresh. But many pillow covers aren’t machine-washable. To deodorize these pillows, try this simple hack instead: Spray them with a mixture of white vinegar and water. Just fill a spray bottle with equal parts white vinegar and water (tap water is fine if you plan on using it right away; otherwise, use distilled), then spray all over the pillow. As the slightly damp pillows dry, the white vinegar will kill odor-causing bacteria.

