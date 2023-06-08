Aluminum cans are a greener option than plastic bottles, since metal can be recycled almost limitlessly, but care must be taken when recycling them. The smell of residual liquid inside aluminum cans intensifies when they dry out; the strong scent of sugar or beer is too tempting for wildlife. The razor-sharp edges of the cans’ openings can also harm wild animals. Before recycling, simply rinse out the inside and crush the can. A recycling bin with a tight-fitting lid instead of a plastic bucket is best for keeping curious critters out.
