By now, as the temperature is becoming warmer, you should have removed, replaced, and/or pruned dead trees, shrubs and flowering perennials.
The replacements do better if started during the cooler months to establish root structure before the non-stop heat arrives.
You should also have ready all of your plants started from seed or purchased potted plants from local garden centers. They can be transplanted into containers or an in-ground, already prepared area.
If you didn’t start your seed already, it may not survive the summer, depending on the heat.
Many of our yards have beautiful colored shrubs & perennials like the Fire Cracker plant (Russelia Equisetiformis), Feathery Cassia (Equisetiformis artemisioides), Orange bells (Tecoma ‘Orange Jubilee’), Wild Petunias (Ruellia Simplex) and others. If you want to really add a longer bloom time for your patio, front porch or pool area, then annuals are the way to go.
Annuals are plants that live a year or less. In our desert, we have the best luck growing in the Spring and fall as most do not thrive in our dry summer heat.
Some that grow well and readily reseed are Larkspur, cornflower, poppies, desert marigold, calendula, desert blue bells, scarlet flax, gaillardia & Johnny jump-ups. Others can be purchased from garden centers and transplanted. Snap dragons, stock, geraniums and gazania are good options. As the blooms dry up and wither, deadhead by removing/pinching off the spent blooms.
That will prompt the plant to produce more flowers. Both potted annuals and in-ground plants need fertilizer and water. When purchased, look at the back of the tag for sun requirement (full sun, partial shade, or shade) and watering needs.
After planting in potting mix, every couple of weeks, I apply liquid Miracle Grow fertilizer that I have pre-mixed with water in a milk jug. In between fertilizing, I apply plain water often, whenever they get dry. The most reliable determination of a plant needing water is to use a moisture meter.
You may also use your finger to scratch the upper layers of soil to check for wetness. Plants in pots need to be watered more often than those in the ground since our sun tends to dry pots out very quickly, especially when in a protected area like your patio.
Some of the best uses of annuals is to mix plants of different colors and height into one pot or area. It needs “thrillers, fillers and spillers”. In other words, some plants with varying heights, several filling the area, and a couple cascading over the side. Just be sure the annuals can take the amount of sun in their location and all of them have the same sun, water and fertilizer needs.
Take advantage of our wonderful Spring weather to go outside and get some dirt under your fingernails! Add some color to your existing landscape. Or buy a few colorful pots for your patio and add some pops of color with annuals. Then go outside with your morning coffee and enjoy your hard work!
Lake Havasu Master Gardeners are specifically trained and educated to give you the BEST information on how to create a beautiful desert garden. We can answer your questions regarding gardening in the low desert and help you create a beautiful low desert garden that will last for years to come! Visit us for Home Garden Day the first Tuesday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carol Bruch is a Lake Havasu City Master Gardener. For details or assistance with your gardening questions, call 928-753-3788 or email mohavemg@gmail.com.
