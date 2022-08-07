When people think of lighthouse locations, a landlocked, arid desert state like Arizona never comes to mind. But Lake Havasu City, home of the world-famous London Bridge, is also home to more lighthouses than any other city in the entire country.
Lake Havasu's 400 miles of stunning shoreline hosts an impressive collection of 28 scaled-down lighthouse replicas. All are actual functioning navigational aids. They were built to the specifications of famous lighthouses dotting the shores of the East Coast, West Coast and Great Lakes. More than eighteen are visible along Lake Havasu's shores. Most are accessible by hiking, others only by boat.
Boating safety drove the need for the lighthouses. The Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club, an independent, non-profit group of citizens dedicated to the preservation, improvement and promotion of the lake and city, wanted to make the lake a safe place for night boating and fishing.
Instead of settling on simple, mundane and cheaply-produced navigational beacons, the club took pride in building exceptional lighthouse replicas paying homage to famous U.S. lighthouses. The folks at the Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club build and maintain all of the lighthouses. They make an already adventurous boating experience even more beautiful and unique.
All of the lighthouses on the west side of Lake Havasu are replicas of famous West Coast lighthouses. The East Coast replicas are on the east side. The lighthouses around the island are replicas of lighthouses from the Great Lakes.
As required by the U.S. Coast Guard's navigational regulations, lighthouses on the West Coast use a green beacon, the East a red one. Lighthouses with a flashing amber beacon signify safe harbor lights for emergency use only.
Lighthouses are just one of the many unique and interesting attractions along Lake Havasu's sandy shores. Boaters also enjoy exploring Lake Havasu's many boating attractions. These include hidden coves and beaches that are perfect places for overnight camping or relaxing during the day. Lake Havasu is also home to many restaurants accessible by boat.
Every Wednesday between October and May, Sunset Charter & Tour Co. takes passengers aboard the Canyon Cruiser Kon Tiki on a two-hour narrated tour of over a dozen lighthouses. For a list of the lighthouses accessible by foot or vehicle, stop by the Visitor Center in the English Village for more information.
Click on map to expand or download a printable PDF.
|Lighthouse
|Map #
|Date Est.
|Location/GPS
|Sponsor
|Original Location
|Lake Havasu Lighthouse Information
|L1
|Oct. 27, 2002
|PWC Ramp at Lake Havasu State Park -- GPS: 34.494104,-114.362628
|Steve Greeley of KJJJ and KNTR
|Buxton, NC
|L2
|May 2, 2006
|Entrance to Havasu Landing Marina -- GPS: 34.481849,-114.403190
|Mark Matt of USA RV Marine
|Humboldt, CA
|L3
|Sep. 17, 2006
|North end of Bridgewater Channel, NE corner (in Lake Havasu State Park) -- GPS: 34.475640,-114.355610
|Community members as a memorial to Capt. Vic Reyes
|New Brunswick, Canada
|L4
|June 30, 2002
|North end of Bridgewater Channel, NW corner -- GPS: 34.474802,-114.355606
|Lake Havasu Yacht Club
|Lubec, ME
|L5
|Feb. 2, 2003
|Crazy Horse Campground Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.470518,-114.362059
|Crazy Horse RV Park & Campground
|Empire, MI
|L6
|Oct. 29, 2005
|North side of the island -- GPS: 34.460059,-114.373082
|Family & friends of George Darrow
|Lake Erie, Vermilion, OH
|L7
|Jan. 4, 2004
|Northwest corner of the island -- GPS: 34.455381,-114.375452
|The Esmay Family
|Lake Superior, Two Harbors, MN
|L8
|Jan. 23, 2015
|Pittsburgh Point, NW of Site Five -- GPS: 34.451991,-114.374479
|Hjalmar Sundin as a memorial to his wife, Mary
|Dunkirk, NY
|L9
|Nov. 5, 2006
|Near Site Five on the island -- GPS: 34.449693,-114.372920
|Mohave County Board of Supervisors
|Alpena, MI
|L10
|Oct. 17, 2010
|Site Six channel -- GPS: 34.449283,-114.372008
|Dean Rowe Family
|Wind Point, WI
|L11
|Sep. 29, 2013
|South of Site Six, north of Islander Marina -- GPS: 34.450468,-114.362478
|Ginger & Norma Sundin
|Chicago, IL
|L12
|Nov. 2, 2008
|15th Green on Island Golf Course -- GPS: 34.452415,-114.351521
|John & Janet Roe & Ginger Sundin as a memorial to Eric Sundin
|Lake Michigan, 20 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge
|L13
|Aug. 6, 2009
|Spectator Point on the island -- GPS: 34.454805,-114.347582
|The Matzdorff Family
|Algoma, WI
|L14
|Built in 2000
|Lake Havasu Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.462465,-114.348195
|Lake Havasu Marina
|N/A
|L15
|Oct. 26, 2003
|South end of Bridgewater Channel, SE corner (on the island) -- GPS: 34.465398,-114.347883
|Coldwell Banker-The Judd Group
|Buffalo, NY
|L16
|Oct. 31, 2004
|South end of Bridgewater Channel, SW corner -- GPS: 34.465314,-114.346548
|Premier Material Technology, Inc. of Minneapolis, MN
|Corolla, NC
|L17
|Oct. 28, 2012
|Piccadilly Point, south of Rotary Park -- GPS: 34.4602778,-114.3405583
|Bob & Helen Fraser
|Long Island, NY
|L18
|Apr. 1, 2007
|Grass Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.446612,-114.337496
|Shirley Robinson, family & friends
|Frenchboro, ME
|L19
|June 30, 2007
|Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427
|Hotboat.com forum members
|Sandy Hook, NJ
|L20
|April 5, 2016
|Just north of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.431092, -114.315645
|Liesen & Quiggle Families
|Pigeon Point State Park, CA
|L21
|Aug. 6, 2009
|Just south of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.425130, -114.302295
|Anonymous
|Umpqua River, OR
|L22
|Feb. 11, 2017
|On small island in front of Skier's Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.430922, -114.320483
|Larry Poole Family
|Permaquid Point, ME
|L23
|Sept. 29, 2013
|Whipple Bay, CA side -- GPS: 34.4002806,-114.272678
|Ruth Wright Family
|Westport, WA
|L24
|Aug. 3, 2008
|Two miles north of Cattail Cove, AZ side -- GPS: 34.363917,-114.209053
|Ruth Navin & Family as a memorial to their grandfather
|Barnegat, NJ
|L25
|Aug. 3, 2008
|Across from Parker Dam, AZ side -- GPS: 34.307639,-114.135484
|Cajun Mardi Gras Group
|Berwick, LA
|L26
|June 30, 2007
|Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427
|Hotboat.com forum members
|Sandy Hook, NJ
|L27
|Dec. 20, 2017
|Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4 Launch Ramp -- GPS: 34.4776516,-114.3549450
|Dale and Diane Gibson
|Virginia Beach, VA
|L28
|Jan. 11, 2020
|Chemehuevi Reservation at Chalk Cliffs, CA Side -- GPS: 34.527596, -114.394010
|Robert P. McCulloch Family
|Los Angeles Harbor - San Pedro, CA
