When people think of lighthouse locations,  a landlocked, arid desert state like Arizona never comes to mind. But Lake Havasu City, home of the world-famous London Bridge, is also home to more lighthouses than any other city in the entire country.

Lake Havasu's 400 miles of stunning shoreline hosts an impressive collection of 28 scaled-down lighthouse replicas. All are actual functioning navigational aids. They were built to the specifications of famous lighthouses dotting the shores of the East Coast, West Coast and Great Lakes. More than eighteen are visible along Lake Havasu's shores. Most are accessible by hiking, others only by boat.

Boating safety drove the need for the lighthouses. The Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club, an independent, non-profit group of citizens dedicated to the preservation, improvement and promotion of the lake and city, wanted to make the lake a safe place for night boating and fishing.

Instead of settling on simple, mundane and cheaply-produced navigational beacons, the club took pride in building exceptional lighthouse replicas paying homage to famous U.S. lighthouses. The folks at the Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club build and maintain all of the lighthouses. They make an already adventurous boating experience even more beautiful and unique.

All of the lighthouses on the west side of Lake Havasu are replicas of famous West Coast lighthouses. The East Coast replicas are on the east side. The lighthouses around the island are replicas of lighthouses from the Great Lakes.

As required by the U.S. Coast Guard's navigational regulations, lighthouses on the West Coast use a green beacon, the East a red one. Lighthouses with a flashing amber beacon signify safe harbor lights for emergency use only.

Lighthouses are just one of the many unique and interesting attractions along Lake Havasu's sandy shores. Boaters also enjoy exploring Lake Havasu's many boating attractions. These include hidden coves and beaches that are perfect places for overnight camping or relaxing during the day. Lake Havasu is also home to many restaurants accessible by boat.

Every Wednesday between October and May, Sunset Charter & Tour Co. takes passengers aboard the Canyon Cruiser Kon Tiki on a two-hour narrated tour of over a dozen lighthouses. For a list of the lighthouses accessible by foot or vehicle, stop by the Visitor Center in the English Village for more information.

LighthouseMap #Date Est.Location/GPSSponsorOriginal Location
Lake Havasu Lighthouse Information
Cape Hatteras
L1Oct. 27, 2002PWC Ramp at Lake Havasu State Park -- GPS: 34.494104,-114.362628Steve Greeley of KJJJ and KNTRBuxton, NC
Table Bluff
L2May 2, 2006Entrance to Havasu Landing Marina -- GPS: 34.481849,-114.403190Mark Matt of USA RV MarineHumboldt, CA
East Quoddy
L3Sep. 17, 2006North end of Bridgewater Channel, NE corner (in Lake Havasu State Park) -- GPS: 34.475640,-114.355610Community members as a memorial to Capt. Vic ReyesNew Brunswick, Canada
West Quoddy
L4June 30, 2002North end of Bridgewater Channel, NW corner -- GPS: 34.474802,-114.355606Lake Havasu Yacht ClubLubec, ME
Robert H. Manning
L5Feb. 2, 2003Crazy Horse Campground Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.470518,-114.362059Crazy Horse RV Park & CampgroundEmpire, MI
Vermilion
L6Oct. 29, 2005North side of the island -- GPS: 34.460059,-114.373082Family & friends of George DarrowLake Erie, Vermilion, OH
Split Rock
L7Jan. 4, 2004Northwest corner of the island -- GPS: 34.455381,-114.375452The Esmay FamilyLake Superior, Two Harbors, MN
Point Gratoit
L8Jan. 23, 2015Pittsburgh Point, NW of Site Five -- GPS: 34.451991,-114.374479Hjalmar Sundin as a memorial to his wife, MaryDunkirk, NY
Alpena
L9Nov. 5, 2006Near Site Five on the island -- GPS: 34.449693,-114.372920Mohave County Board of SupervisorsAlpena, MI
Wind Point
L10Oct. 17, 2010Site Six channel -- GPS: 34.449283,-114.372008Dean Rowe FamilyWind Point, WI
Chicago Harbor / Navy Pier
L11Sep. 29, 2013South of Site Six, north of Islander Marina -- GPS: 34.450468,-114.362478Ginger & Norma SundinChicago, IL
White Shoal
L12Nov. 2, 200815th Green on Island Golf Course -- GPS: 34.452415,-114.351521John & Janet Roe & Ginger Sundin as a memorial to Eric SundinLake Michigan, 20 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge
Algoma
L13Aug. 6, 2009Spectator Point on the island -- GPS: 34.454805,-114.347582The Matzdorff FamilyAlgoma, WI
Lake Havasu Marina Lighthouse
L14Built in 2000Lake Havasu Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.462465,-114.348195Lake Havasu MarinaN/A
Buffalo Main
L15Oct. 26, 2003South end of Bridgewater Channel, SE corner (on the island) -- GPS: 34.465398,-114.347883Coldwell Banker-The Judd GroupBuffalo, NY
Currituck Beach
L16Oct. 31, 2004South end of Bridgewater Channel, SW corner -- GPS: 34.465314,-114.346548Premier Material Technology, Inc. of Minneapolis, MNCorolla, NC
Fire Island
L17Oct. 28, 2012Piccadilly Point, south of Rotary Park -- GPS: 34.4602778,-114.3405583Bob & Helen FraserLong Island, NY
Mount Desert Rock
L18Apr. 1, 2007Grass Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.446612,-114.337496Shirley Robinson, family & friendsFrenchboro, ME
Permaquid Point
L19June 30, 2007Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427Hotboat.com forum membersSandy Hook, NJ
Pigeon Point
L20April 5, 2016Just north of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.431092, -114.315645Liesen & Quiggle FamiliesPigeon Point State Park, CA
Umpqua River
L21Aug. 6, 2009Just south of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.425130, -114.302295AnonymousUmpqua River, OR
Portland Head
L22Feb. 11, 2017On small island in front of Skier's Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.430922, -114.320483Larry Poole FamilyPermaquid Point, ME
Grays Harbor
L23Sept. 29, 2013Whipple Bay, CA side -- GPS: 34.4002806,-114.272678Ruth Wright FamilyWestport, WA
Barnegat
L24Aug. 3, 2008Two miles north of Cattail Cove, AZ side -- GPS: 34.363917,-114.209053Ruth Navin & Family as a memorial to their grandfatherBarnegat, NJ
Berwick
L25Aug. 3, 2008Across from Parker Dam, AZ side -- GPS: 34.307639,-114.135484Cajun Mardi Gras GroupBerwick, LA
Sandy Hook
L26June 30, 2007Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427Hotboat.com forum membersSandy Hook, NJ
Cape Henry
L27Dec. 20, 2017Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4 Launch Ramp -- GPS: 34.4776516,-114.3549450Dale and Diane GibsonVirginia Beach, VA
Angel's Gate
L28Jan. 11, 2020Chemehuevi Reservation at Chalk Cliffs, CA Side -- GPS: 34.527596, -114.394010Robert P. McCulloch FamilyLos Angeles Harbor - San Pedro, CA
