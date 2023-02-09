Lamb of God welcomes new pastor

Rev. Skip Nizinski will be installed as the new pastor of Lamb of God Lutheran Church on Sunday, Feb. 19, during their 9 a.m. worship service.
Nizinski and his wife Julie have three grown children and a 1-year-old grandson who lives in the Phoenix area. Nizinski is a native of Pennsylvania and is a big Pittsburgh sports fan. He served churches in PA for 18 years before coming to Lake Havasu.
Prior to becoming a pastor he was a computer programmer for 19 years at IBM.
Lamb of God is located at 2791 Inca Dr. Regular worship services are 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Sunday School immediately follows pastor’s children’s message on Sunday morning. The installation is part of Lamb of God’s 25th anniversary celebration on Feb. 19. For information contact the church at 928-854-7170 or email pastor.loglhcaz@gmail.com.
