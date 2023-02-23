Foreheads smudged with the sign of the cross are the most visible sign of Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent in many Christian denominations. The 40-day period leads up to Holy Week, some of the most sacred days in the church calendar – including Easter, which commemorates Christians’ central belief that Jesus was crucified and buried before rising from the dead. But if Easter is associated with celebration and triumphal joy, Lent is more a season of soul-searching and spiritual discipline.
Christians who participate in Ash Wednesday services, where clergy often daub their foreheads with the sign of the cross, are participating in a thousand-year-old tradition, explains William Johnston, a professor of religious studies at the University of Dayton. In part, the practice exists to call churchgoers to repentance as they begin the spiritual journey of Lent.
Two phrases used in services underscore that call to penance: “Remember, man, that you are dust and to dust you shall return,” taken from the biblical Book of Genesis; and “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” words of Jesus’ in the Gospel of Mark.
“Each phrase in its own way serves the purpose of calling the faithful to live their Christian lives more deeply,” Johnston wrote. The first urges believers to “focus on what is essential,” while the second is “a direct call to follow” Jesus’ teachings.
