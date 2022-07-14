Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly girl. On any given day, she can be found on the hiking trail, at book club or church or growing and honing her expansive list of hobbies. Her ambitious spirit is only matched by her bubbly personality. Get to know Lexi and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
