Sweets & Snacks Expo is back, but the return is bittersweet. Popularly known as the candy show, the trade event at McCormick Place is not open to the public.
The expo becomes the center of the sweets and snacks universe for the week, said Gindlesperger, senior vice president of public affairs and communications for the National Confectioners Association, which hosts the show, where 800 exhibitors and 16,000 people were expected to attend this year.
The NCA also released a forecast of trends, which were reflected in some of the 13 award winners, including one unusual sweet that uses bone conduction technology.
TastySounds RecordableLollipop in peach nectar flavor by Amos Sweets won the award for best novelty or licensed product.
“As you enjoy the lollipop, there’s no speaker, but you can hear the music being played through technology,” said Gindlesperger. “It’s something that’s groundbreaking when it comes to sweets and snacks.”
Jack Link’s Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Beef Jerky by PepsiCo Foods won best meat snack.
“The brands that you know and love for certain products are engaging with other brands that you know and love for certain products and making something new together,” Gindlesperger said. “PepsiCo Foods really came in with a very cool innovation under their Jack Link’s and Doritos brands collaboration, with spicy sweet chile-flavored beef jerky.”
