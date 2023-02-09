As mortgage rates rose at a brisk pace last year while prices in North Texas were still at record highs, Harshal Bauskar’s family had to put a pause on their home search last summer.
Like many buyers across the country, they struggled to find a property that fit within their budget and were hopeful that prices and rates would come down. But finally in January, they found the perfect deal and purchased a home in McKinney in the mid-$600,000s with an interest rate in the 5% range.
The Bauskars took advantage of a slowing market in which home prices — while still up from a year ago — have fallen from month to month. Mortgage rates have also declined just enough to have an impact on buyers’ budgets but still noticeably higher than their record low in January 2021.
Real estate agents say they have seen an influx of interested buyers walk through houses and make deals in January compared to the second half of last year, motivated by the changes in the market and the end of the holiday season. Buyers are also seeing more incentives from sellers in deals, which was almost unheard of when competition was at its peak. About 6,600 homes went under contract in January, up from just over 4,729 homes in December, according to data from Realtor associations.
“There’s a lot of movement in the market right now,” Nehate said. “Those $400,000 to $500,000 houses, if they’re priced well based on the subdivision of the city that they are in, they’ll probably get multiple offers.”
