Lynyrd Skynrd will perform in Laughlin

Laughlin, Nev. – Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring its catalog of classic rock anthems to the Laughlin Event Center stage on Saturday, May 27.
As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album this year, they continue to resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973.
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s current line-up features Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.
Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased at www.LaughlinEventCenter.com.
The performance adds to The Edge Pavilion’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
· Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Edge Pavilion.
· KC & The Sunshine Band on Friday, March 3, at The Edge Pavilion.
· Cheech & Chong on Saturday, March 25, at The Edge Pavilion.
· Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center.
· Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center.
· Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center.
