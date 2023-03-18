1901: The Saguaro Cactus Bloom was named the official state flower by the Territorial Legislature.
1904: William C. Greene, owner of Greene Consolidated Copper Company of Cananea, brought in a chauffeur from New York to drive his $18,000 car. The chauffeur, who reportedly had two impressive holes in his head due to a collision with an ice wagon, terrified locals by hitting Naco Road doing 70 mph (112 kph).
1911: Theodore Roosevelt dedicated Roosevelt Dam.
1917: Corydon E. Cooley, Arizona pioneer, Army scout and good friend of the White Mountain Apache Indians, died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.