Martha Stewart plays bartender at her Las Vegas Strip restaurant

LAS VEGAS — What becomes a legend most?
If you’re Martha Stewart, in spring in Las Vegas, what becomes you is a tall gleaming cocktail shaker, bottles of Belvedere Vodka and Cointreau orange liqueur, Meyer lemons (for juicing and simple syrup) still just in season, and wide wide coupe glasses (rimmed in sugar) that are to those mingy cocktail-bro coupes what an ocean liner is to a dinghy. Exactly.
The other afternoon, Stewart deployed these becoming essentials to free pour and shake up a round of signature Meyer lemon drops for a small lunch she threw at The Bedford by Martha Stewart, the restaurant (modeled after her Bedford, New York, country house) she opened last August in Paris Las Vegas.
“No mixes allowed. I don’t care what Skinnygirl tells you,” Stewart said, drawing laughs with her reference to the line of pre-mixed cocktails founded by a reality TV star.
