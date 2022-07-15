Mathew

Mathew is a kindhearted, polite boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a passion for cooking and baking. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

