1909: Two bankers who wrecked the First National Bank in Bisbee were given the minimum sentence of five years in prison.
1910: The Pima County Board of Supervisors offered $500 for the arrest and conviction of the killers of stage line operator and rancher Oscar Buckalew.
1910: Red Springs, a community located eight miles 8 miles north of Globe and considered a suburb of Miami, was practically wiped out by fire which destroyed 19 of the 23 houses in town.
1912: Executive Order 1538 set aside the Ak Chin Reservation for the Maricopa Indians.
1918: Matthew B. Rivers, a Pima Indian, became the first Arizonan to be killed in action in World War I. He died in Catigny, France as a member of Company K, 28th Infantry.
