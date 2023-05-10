May is National Stroke Awareness Month, but Mayo Clinic health care professionals suggest spotting the signs and reducing stroke risk should be part of everyday awareness. A stroke happens every 40 seconds in the U.S., and the likelihood of stroke increases with age, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. with almost 800,000 cases diagnosed each year.
“Stroke can happen at pretty much any age, depending on the underlying circumstances,” says Dr. David Miller with the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Stroke results from a blocked or torn blood vessel that decreases blood flow to the brain. Signs include difficulty with speech; moving an arm or leg on one side of the body; and facial asymmetry, like drooping.
“There are several things that you can do to reduce your risk of stroke. Probably the No. 1 thing is to control your blood pressure,” says Dr. Miller.
— Mayo Clinic
