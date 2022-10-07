Mia

Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals –including a career in forensics on day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.