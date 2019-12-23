The flu virus continues to spread across the U.S. with millions of illnesses estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, an estimated 3.7 million people have had the flu already this year with 32,000 requiring hospitalization.
Nearly 2,000 people, including 19 children, have died so far, reported the CDC.
There is elevated flu activity in nearly every state, and 30 states report the virus as widespread.
Tamiflu and Xofluza and other antiviral medications have shown to be 99% effective against the flu viruses the CDC has tested.
Experts are encouraging people to get the flu shot if they still haven’t. The vaccine is safe for anyone over 6 months of age, asserts the CDC.
After getting the shot, it is recommended people cover their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing and washing hands regularly with soap and water.
