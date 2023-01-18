The following Lake Havasu City-area restaurants and businesses were inspected by the Mohave County Public Health Department. Each establishment is given a rating of “excellent,” “satisfactory,” “needs improvement,” or “unacceptable.”
Dec. 2: Hangar 24, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 1: McDonalds (near Walmart), food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 12: Golden Phoenix, food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 8: Lake Havasu Cigars, limited food service permit, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 15: College Street Brewhouse & Pub, food service permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent; bar/lounge with food permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
Dec. 20: Neighbors Assisted Living North, daycare center/nursing home permit, regular inspection, rating: Excellent.
