Savor this light, “meaty” mushroom chili made without any meat.
It’s a quick vegetarian dinner. I added smoked paprika to mushrooms, pinto beans and crushed tomatoes to create a smokey flavor.
For easy preparation, buy sliced mushrooms; any type will do. This chili keeps well.
You can double the recipe and have it ready for another meal. The heat of the chili is up to you. Add 1/2 tablespoon more of the chili powder if you like it really hot.
SMOKY MUSHROOM CHILI
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced (about 1 cup)
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 pound portobello mushrooms, sliced
2 cups rinsed and drained reduced-sodium pinto beans
2 cups canned no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
1/2 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For garnish:
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
2 tablespoons cilantro leaves
Directions: Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat.
Add the onion and green bell pepper. Saute 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and mushrooms.
Saute 3 minutes. Add the beans, crushed tomatoes, chili powder, ground cumin and smoked paprika. Stir to combine ingredients. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes.
Taste and add salt and pepper and more chili powder or cumin as needed.
Divide chili between two large bowls. Top each with sour cream and cilantro leaves.
