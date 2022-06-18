Nathan

Nathan is an outgoing and active young boy who loves playing outside at the park or jumping around in a trampoline park. He also enjoys reading, coloring, and drawing his favorite superheroes. Nathan’s favorite class is science and loved building a replica of earth. His favorite food is hot wings and can never turn down a visit at his favorite restaurant- Golden Coral. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

