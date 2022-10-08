Nathan

Nathan is kind, adventurous and has many interests. He’s on a competitive reading team, plays flag football and enjoys Star Wars and Legos. He’ll never turn down a trip to Fuddruckers and loves eating snacks like goldfish crackers and root beer. Nathan dreams of being professional football player one day. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.