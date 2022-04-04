Kacie Koning and Troy Blasingame of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Lakelynn Mae Blasingame, born Feb. 23, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Alicia Escobedo and Daniel Mazon of Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Emma Maria Mazon Escobedo, born March 2, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Laura Vizzard and J. Anthony Matter of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Olivia James Matter, born March 4, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Miya Welsh and Jesse Alvarez of Parker announced the birth of a son, Jonathan Alvarez, born March 4, 2022, at Havsu Regional Medical Center. He was 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Isabella Richards and Tristan Wiedeman of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Taela LoRee Wiedeman, born March 7, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Amanda Hartline and Dalton Berg-Hartline of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Hallie Jean Hartline, born March 7, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Adelle Wiggins and Elijah White of Quartzsite announced the birth of a daughter, Willow Carre’ White, born March 11, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Katie Wright and Michael Shivone of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a son, Theodore James Shivone, born March 14, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Paige Benedetti and Luke Larsen of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Ivey Rose Larsen, born March 14, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 9 pounds, 2 ounces.
Jesse and James Clemons of Bouse announced the birth of a daughter, Jamie Danielle Clemons, born March 16, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 5 pounds, 14 ounces.
Haley and Michael Friesz of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Ann Friesz, born March 18, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Emeli Campos and Manuel Millan of Parker announced the birth of a son, Manuel Millan Campos, born March 23, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Trisha Neel and David Andrade of Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Cortana Jai Andrade, born March 24, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical enter. She was 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Mari De Leon and Joseph De Leon of Parker announced the birth of a son, Akiro Luta-Clay De Leon, born March 24, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
Miranda and Jorge Campos of Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Araceli Vicenta Campos, born March 26, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Michelle and James Copeland of Parker announced the birth of a son, Hayden Michael Copeland, born March 27, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was 3 pounds, 8 ounces.
Mirna and Richard Garcia of Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Merari Azeneth Garcia, born March 28, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 8 pounds.
Shelby and Shawn Saiger of Lake Havasu City announced the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Rose Saiger, born March 29, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
