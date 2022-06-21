Nicholaus
MiMi Paris Photography

Nicholaus is a helpful kid and loves to be involved with helping others around him. He describes himself as a “great helper” and loves taking care of animals from chickens to horses. Nicholaus is interested in all things mechanical and would love to learn to ride dirt bikes. He’d love to be a police officer, firefighter or paramedic one day because he loves helping people. Get to know Nicholaus and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.