The flight from California continues. An article in Friday’s Los Angeles Times reports The Golden State ranks second in the country for outbound moves, which is contributing to dramatic population increases in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas.
“The number of Los Angeles residents leaving the city jumped from around 33,000 in the second quarter of 2021 to nearly 41,000 in the same span of 2022, according to the report,” the article states.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issued the report, tracking data from moving company United Van Lines.
“Between 2018 and 2019, California had an outbound move rate of 56%. That rate rose to nearly 60% in 2020-21,” according to the article.
Documentary on Beauden Baumkirchner released
You may remember Beauden Baumkirchner, who we wrote about last week for appearing in a new Gap Kids ad campaign.
The Lake Havasu City 4-year-old is now the subject of a new documentary, released online Sunday night by our friends at RiverScene Magazine with help from Calvary Baptist Church.
Many Lake Havasu City residents have followed Beauden’s story after he was hospitalized in 2020 when he got a scrape on his knee that turned into a staph infection and resulted in the amputation of both of his legs.
The amputation saved his life, and two years later Beauden — the son of Juliana and Brian Baumkirchner, owner of The Human Bean Western AZ coffee franchises in this area — lives the life of a happy Havasu kid.
The documentary, called “Beauden’s Blessings,” is 51 minutes long and was released on YouTube last night. You can watch it at HavasuNews.com and catch up on the News-Herald’s extensive coverage of Beauden’s two-year ordeal and recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.