Noah is a outgoing child, who’s funny and full of joy. He’s always willing to try new things, likes the color pink, ice skating and cats & dogs. Noah speaks Spanish and English fluently, enjoys watching movies and eating fruit snacks. His favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Lakers and loves the movie “Fat Albert.” Get to know Noah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
