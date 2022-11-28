1905: Floods caused bridges to be washed out and other extensive damage at San Carlos, Florence, Maricopa, Phoenix, Globe and Dudleyville.
1927: Tucson became the terminal of the first daily air passenger service from Los Angeles to southern Arizona.
2012: One of two winning tickets for the Powerball jackpot of $587.5 million is sold at a convenience store in Fountain Hills.
