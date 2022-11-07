1864: The House bill incorporating the Arizona Historical Society was approved by Gov. John C. Goodwin.
1879: Ed Echols, former cowboy, rancher and rodeo performer, who served for many years as Pima County Sheriff, was born.
1908: The Arizona Republic staged the first overland auto race in the state. Four cars left Los Angeles at midnight and reached Phoenix in 41.5 hours.
1916: Thomas E. Campbell defeated incumbent George W.P. Hunt in the race for Arizona governor by only 30 votes, setting off a five-month legal battle.
