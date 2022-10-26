1881: Wyatt, Virgil and Morgan Earp, with Doc Holliday, fought it out at the OK Corral with the Clantons and the McLowrys. Three men were killed and two were wounded in less than a minute.
1925: The first school of aviation opened in Tucson with Clifford Maus as instructor.
1880: The Arizona Gazette, later renamed the Phoenix Gazette, was established at Phoenix.
