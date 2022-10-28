1886: President Grover Cleveland dedicates the Statue of Liberty.
1896: The Phoenix City Council decided to levy a fine of $50 or a sentence of 50 days in jail for riding a bicycle faster than 8 mph on the city streets.
1922: Gen. John J. Pershingarrived in Arizona and reviewed the 25th Infantry at Camp Stephen D. Little near Nogales, and the 10th Cavalry at Fort Huachuca.
1933: Arizona officially switched from hanging to the gas chamber as the means of execution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.