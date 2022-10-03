1880: President Rutherford B. Hayes, on a tour of the nation, stopped in Maricopa to confer with the Indians. Gen. William T. Sherman, traveling with the presidential party, overheard the remark that all Arizona needed was less heat and more water. Sherman reportedly replied, “That’s all hell needs.”
1907: The Yuma police stopped all poker games in saloons in the city and the towns of Bisbee, Globe and others were considering taking the same action.
1908: Brewster Cameron of Tucson, brother of Colin Cameron who established the famous Cameron Ranch in the San Rafael Valley, was drowned when he was swept over Niagara Falls while in New York on a business trip.
1918: The epidemic of Spanish Influenza reached Arizona. Many cities reported deaths, theaters and schools were closed, and the University of Arizona was quarantined for two weeks.
1929: The first plane landed at the Bowie air field. Several spectators were on hand and the President of the Chamber of Commerce was treated to a flight over the town.
1929: Phoenix’s first aerial wedding took place in the monoplane “Arizonan” over the business district of the city shortly after 8 p.m.
1933: Isabella Greenway became the first woman elected to Congress.
1934: The postmaster at Picacho and his newly appointed successor ended their quarrel with a gun battle in which both were killed.
