1890: Harrison Morton Lavender, mining engineer and Vice President and General Manager of Phelps Dodge Corp. for whom the Lavender Pit at Bisbee is named, was born.
1909: Navajo Chief Hashkeneinii, meaning “Angry Warrior,” died after living in the Monument Valley area for years.
1918: he Arizona State Fair was canceled because of an epidemic of Spanish Influenza.
On this date in 1929, a suit was filed in U.S. Federal Court in Phoenix on behalf of the Hualapai Indians to regain their rights to the water at Peach Springs from the Santa Fe railroad.
On this date in 1931, the survey of a site for the proposed Glen Canyon Dam was completed.
