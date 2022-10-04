In 1867, a bill to move the Capitol from Prescott to Tucson was approved by Gov. Richard McCormick.
In 1876, the parents of Sen. Carl Hayden, Charles T. Hayden and Sallie Davis, were married.
In 1883, two Florence-Globe stage robbers were killed in a gun battle with the sheriff’s posse.
In 1905, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors threatened to tear up the rails if the Phoenix Street Railway Company laid tracks on Grand Avenue in Phoenix.
In 1908, a big black bear escaped from his cage at Elysian Grove Park in Tucson, pulled a 15-month-old baby from her carriage and crushed her to death.
In 1929, an old adobe wall, originally built as a corral and was later part of the OK lumber yard in Globe, was torn down. It had once served as a gathering place for women and children of Globe during rumors of Apache attack.
In 1929, the city of Casa Grande staged a three-day “Prosperity Jubilee” to celebrate the opening of its new airport.
