1903: The U.S. Department of the Interior authorized the construction of Tonto Basin Dam, now known as Roosevelt Dam. This was the first large irrigation enterprise attempted by the federal government.
1917: The main building of Sister’s Hospital in Phoenix burned to the ground. All patients were safely evacuated.
1929: Shirley Christy, long-time resident of Phoenix and founder of the Arizona School of Music, died.
