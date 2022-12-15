Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mike of MJM Water Treatment. You repaired my water softener by replacing only the clock for a reasonable charge unlike the other service outfits that wanted to replace the whole water softener system at a substantial cost. Thank you. Mike.
Onions to certain visitors. If you can’t be loving, caring and polite then stay home. After sitting in one of our wonderful eateries, the loud talk from a table was how dumb us Americans are.
Orchids to Rhonda for getting our wonderful volunteer bartenders’ Christmas stockings hung. Now we need to see how many undercover Santas we have in our club. Thanks to all of our club volunteers.
Orchids to the new personal trainer at Planet Fitness for being so helpful to me in learning the how the machines operate and getting me going with my workouts and fitness journey. Great job!
Orchids to Dr. Coole and his staff, Linda and Pam at Specialty Associates Pulmonology Group. Who would have thought a pulmonologist could treat your mind and get your life back on track as well. E.S.
Orchids to Ellie the alterations lady in Lake Havasu City who does beautiful work. Try her and you will love her.
Orchids to chiropractor Dr. Greg Davis. I have been going to him for years. He takes the time to explain everything to me. He went above and beyond explaining my back problem today. Thank you, Dr. Davis, your the best. J.O.
Orchids to Jill at Dr. Greg Davis’ office. She always welcomes you with a smile on her face. So friendly, happy and helpful. J.O.
Orchids to Curb Appeal for the fabulous job of making our home look new again! We had desert dirty white for over 20 years. They cleaned, patched and painted everything beautifully. Donna and Scott.
