Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to grocery stores that promote digital only coupons to even loyalty card holders. Times are tough enough for low-income residents without excluding from ‘deals’ those who cannot afford smart phones. Especially difficult are exclusive digital-only discounts on already over-priced essentials.
Onions to the building of more homes when water is such a big concern.
Onions to the pharmacy that can’t seem to fill a prescription in a timely manner! Really, over 24 hours to fill a prescription for antibiotics? This has happened many times over the past year. Worst customer service I’ve seen in my 73 years!
Orchids to GraceArts performing theater. We have enjoyed many of the plays and shows and find they are comparable to shows of much larger cities. Ms. Etcheberria is so wonderful in her praise of all the support and work put in by the patrons, sponsors and volunteers.
Orchids to the lady who, on Dec. 19, gave us a Christmas card in WalMart. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you. We will pay it forward!
Orchids to our pulmonologist, Dr. Shaikh, for all of his efforts that aided in the miraculous recovery from long covid for my wife. Without a doubt, his knowledge and professionalism contributed immensely to her recovery. We are very grateful to Dr. Shaikh. Thank you, once again.
Orchids to the HCHF Food Bank family for all of your cards, calls, texts and thoughts for Roland, our husband and father. It was very much appreciated.
Orchids to the magnificent Christmas light display on Clarke. This is the best display in town. Get out and see it. You will not be disappointed. Thank you, neighbor, for putting it up.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(1) comment
Onions to the person who can't afford a smart phone for store discounts, but is able to post Onions online ... hum!
