Onions to Jerry at the marina for not letting me in to walk the docks and look at all of the boats. I offered to pay but he still would’t let me in. What good is having a marina if you can’t look at the boats?
Onions to the Irish restaurant that ran out of food by 4 p.m. on St. Patty’s Day.
Orchids to PZA Pizzeria tonight! Our Greek salad was absolutely fabulous and the supreme pizza was awesome. Perfect wood fired crust! Our favorite place!
Onions to the people who still think the coronavirus vaccine prevents you from getting or spreading covid. The vaccine lowers the risk of serious illness and death.
Onions to the restaurant for charging more for pop and lemonade than a bottle of Mexican beer. They are charging $13.99 for a Crown Royal alcohol drink, serving pretty tasteless food, and not allowing our party of several people to have separate checks. We definitely will not be back there.
Onions to all day barking dogs. Yet, that seems to be OK for the entitled people who spend their years disparaging the quiet people for zero reasons. The double standards are the meaning of entitled. Time for animal control to be called unil you learn how to act like you profess. Hypocrite.
Orchids to my mail carrier. A stamped envelope in my mail box means you take it with you when you deliver the mail. I left ours there three days yet no go. It’s a donation to Ukraine. By the time you got it the war would be over. Very bad.
Onions to poor drivers! And there is very poor law enforcement. Two wrongs do not make a right. I have lived in Lake Havasu City for three years and have yet to see someone pulled over for speeding or running a red light. And I see this happening everyday!
Orchids to the urgent care facility where I had no wait to be seen by a physician. Not like the medical facility where I encountered third world conditions. Then, finally, walking out after hours of waiting and never seeing a physician.
Orchids to Ryan Cohee at Bradley Chevrolet. Thanks for taking care of the loose screw in my Tahoe.
Orchids to Gayle, an employee of the Sunday swap meet. Very helpful to this first-time seller, and so cheerful at 5:40 a.m. G.
Orchids to Albertsons pharmacy. I had a prescription that my insurance didn’t cover and the pharmacist took the time to check Good Rx and saved me over $50, just like on the commercial. The staff there is the best and this will be my go-to pharmacy from now on.
