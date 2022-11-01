Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Fish and Chips Friday for serving spoiled fish to my family. We were sick for two days. Are you getting your fish from the lake?
Orchids to the city and the code enforcement about boats, trailers and the storage of broken-down vehicles in back yards. Not only do these homes affect property values, they are fire hazards for other houses nearby.
Beware of contractors who offer ultimate services. It is nothing but a con.
Onions to going to Kingman to pay Lake Havasu City property taxes. I went to the county office to pay my property taxes and was told I had to go the Kingman. What a crock! Lake Havasu City is the most populated city in Mohave County, why do we have to go to Kingman to pay our taxes?
Orchids to Chet at Done Right Auto, RV, A/C and Alignment. Chet does the best work I have ever found. Thanks, Chet! Highly recommended by a senior citizen.
Orchids to Mark Fresh of Suddenlink, now Optimum. He absolutely goes above and beyond to make sure the people of Lake Havasu City get what they want and pay for. He made everything the way it should be. Big thanks, Mark. Steve and Janet.
Onions to those who dye their hummingbird feed red. It harms the birds. There is enough red in your feeder. Only use 1/4 cup sugar to 1 cup water.
Keep it dye free. Google what red feed does to the birds.
Onions to the person who found my prescription sunglasses at Albertsons on 29 Saturday. Why didn’t you turn them in to the customer service counter?
The prescription is for my eyes, not yours and I need them for driving. Please turn them in and be a better person. Get an onion and not an orchid!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@
