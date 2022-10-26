Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the mother-daughter team of A-1 Vending. 88 years old and still going strong! Great job, guys.
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. I no longer dread going to the dentist thanks to Dr. Little. You are very professional and easy to deal with. What a refreshing change!
Onions to my neighbor’s new bright security light screaming over their back fence into our house. Maybe those RV garages shouldn’t be allowed, as it seems they are all mounted with a searchlight that covers everyone’s property, not just the owners of the garage. Some of those could land a plane!
Onions to the hybrid I just bought. Seems not all hybrids are created equal. Mine is used, and is the first year they came out. So, my car comes with innovation and all of the bugs that come with it! Buyer beware.
Orchids to all of the volunteers in this town who strive to make so many others lives better. Thank you for your time and boundless energy. You really do make a difference.
Onions to every golf course in town closing down all at once to re-seed. It would be a real community service if the courses could rotate their re-seeding programs. That way, golf lovers will always have a place to go to golf.
Orchids to the new California company that bought and will manage the old Refuge course. Their plans sound wonderful. I can’t wait for them to open back up.
Onions to the local restaurant that keeps expired fire extinguishers on the wall. Check, please!
Orchids to my hubby of 37 years who gave me a wonderful cruise for our anniversary. I love you too, honey!
Onions to purchasing our childhood home. You really can’t go back home.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
