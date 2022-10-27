Orchids to Pooch Paradise dog grooming. Danielle is an amazing groomer with many years of experience. She made my shaggy dog into a “princess.” Highly recommend.
Orchids to the residents of Jasmine House. It was my pleasure to serve you during my brief time with you. I am sorry to leave you and I hope you understand my reason for leaving. God Bless. Heidi.
Orchids and an Onion to Planet Fitness. A great staff and the worst music.
Onions to whomever released private information about our public servants. You are at all meetings spewing your hatred and vitriol. You say you are a long-term resident. Since you hate our city so much, please leave.
Onions to the oniongiver about winter visitors supporting Lake Havasu City’s 140 eating establishments. Well, winter visitors numbers have been down the last two years due to covid, and the city has experienced record high sales
tax revenue during that time. So, Lake Havasu City doesn’t survive by winter visitors alone.
Onions to the dishonest residents who keep mail knowing the mail or packages were delivered to the wrong address.
You do not bother to put it back into the mail box for the mail carrier to deliver to the correct address. Karma.
Onions to whomever dumped a dirty diaper in SARA Park at the mile marker number two just down the hill. Pack it in, pack it out. Also, onions to those who leave cigarette butts in the park.
Onions to the noisy table at our favorite local restaurant. It’s nice to have a good time, but your laugh carried across several time zones!
Orchids to Leann at Pleasant Valley Dental for getting my husband in the same day I called about his painful tooth. You are always so nice. Thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
