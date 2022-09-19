Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the staff at the middle school. This age is definitely challenging and you may not realize it but you all are making a difference with these kiddos. Great job!
Onions to price gouging. I’m sick of being treated like a pinata with companies whacking me with the excuse of a broken supply chain. I just got a $70 increase from cable, what supplies are they running out of? Same with supermarkets, pool supplies, etc. $10 increase. Leave me something!
Onions to our elected representatives. Who’s minding the store? Prices are going up at an outrageous speed. Is anyone verifying these are legitimate price increases caused by the broken supply chain? Or, is it an unchecked free-for -all that is rampant price gouging? Who’s supposed to be protecting consumers?
Orchids to the city. Great to hear the news on vacation rentals. Asking city council to restore the privacy, noise and how many people can be in a residential home in residential neighborhoods. Bring back quality of life please.
Orchids to Brian at Marios. He did a fine job and he is a fine young man. He is also very polite and a great server. He handled a party of 18 at the same time he took care of us. T-J.
Onions to the local restaurant. Horrible. The order of chicken wings had no taste, were dry, and tough. It was so bad, a coyote would have passed on this. Plus, the $7 soup was not good. The server though, was excellent. $162 dollars for a party of four was wasted. Raven.
Orchids to the city for the encouraging words saying they will soon be installing curbs on Pima Drive After Monday’s night rainfall, we once again have a gravel road, but so nice to hear this problem will soon be resolved. Thank you!
