Onions to controlled burns for creating too much air pollution. Two days ago it was “snowing” ashes and soot on the Island. Mother Nature is already in enough distress; she doesn’t need any so called “help.”
Onions to over-organizing pickleball court usage. An unwelcoming, divisive, cliquish play environment has been created. These are city courts. People should be able to play when and where they want to.
Orchids to the considerate man driving down Saratoga Drive the other day. He stopped his Jeep, got out, picked up what looked like a brick on the road, tossed it to the side and drove away.
Orchids to Andrew, a technician with Optimum! Andrew was the most pleasant and helpful technician that I’ve ever experienced in this city for anything. He did everything required to get my TV and internet up to date and working.
Orchids to Elizabeth Shila at the Arizona Department of Transportation. We had many title transfers and registrations to do. She was very pleasant and helpful with these. Always explaining to us every step and not making us feel unimportant. She is the best. Hope we get her next time!
Onions to whomever times the traffic lights on State Route 95. When it’s rush hour, the shorter sections fill up and traffic gets backed up. Certainly, there’s a program you can use to fix this. Unbelievable.
Orchids to Havasis for a spectacular Heroes In Heels event. What an absolutely beautiful way to recognize the women of Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the entire Havasis team, especially Suzy Valdes, for making us feel so welcomed. Looking forward to being a more frequent participant in this group. Great job!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
