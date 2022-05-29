Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids and a thank you to Grant at Safeway. He will go out of his way for customer service which is unheard of nowadays. He is really appreciated and the best ever. Thank you, very much. Lauren.
Orchids to pre-opt surgical nurses Kim Abellera, and Ana Gonzales, Christine, and Kainety. Thank you also to the catheter lab staff, Lacrecid, Nicole, Aikki, Tianna, Leslie, Tricia, and the rest. Lastly, thank you to Doctor Goud for performing yet another successful stent surgery. Excellent job, and caring from all. Bill Thank you.
Orchids to Elise at Dorita’s pet store. I had a concern about the dog food we’d been using and she spent time discussing it. She was knowledgable and very helpful in choosing a new brand. They are also transferring my frequent buyer credits. P.S. He loves his new food!
Orchids and thank you to the ladies at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Department of Radiology. You saved the day.
Onions to intentionally changing the normal for petty reasons. Consistency sets the standard and professionals never use badly made products to shyster wonderful customers. Plus, the cameras won’t lie. Steer clear of the poison that is the daily constant bias effecting your professionalism, they get everyone fired with their slandering.
Onions to those who make false accusations to demonize people. It’s the lowest form of anti-social behavior and should never be tolerated. It’s vile behavior fueled by envy, jealousy and meanness. When it is done for enjoyment, it’s narcissistic. Stop the envy and work on yourselves. Chin up and put up.
Orchids to Havasu Hardware, the best customer service in town! Thank you also for the made in USA kiddie pools.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
