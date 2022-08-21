Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local fast food business. We had gift cards and they refused to take them. You have lost a good customer. We will do a lot of “advertising” for you.
Orchids to Denise, manager of code enforcement. She is courteous, efficient and takes care of reported problems very promptly. She is the best!
Onions to the club. What began as another club for men has been taken over by female officers.
Onions to my husband who never reads Orchids and Onions. I guess he will never know that I consider him my eternal gift.
Orchids to Sam at Rodeway Inn. Thank you for going out of your way in taking care of our disabled cousin. You were kind enough to find a room on the first floor so he wouldn’t have to suffer stairs. That room had a gorgeous view of the lake too. My cousin was very impressed, so thank you.
Orchids to the young gentleman who found my credit card at Albertsons. I was in an absolute panic without it. Your kindness made my day.
Orchids to the first responders and EMTs in this city. I am forever grateful that you responded in time to my wife’s sister who was visiting us a few weeks ago. You got to her in no time at all and was able to stabilize her going to the hospital. She is much better now, thanks to you.
Onions to the noisy group of women gabbing non-stop through the park last Saturday. What does it take in this town to find a nice, quiet place to read a book!
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry, especially to Liz. You have a very modern and clean facility and Liz just put me at ease right away. I no longer hate going to the dentist!
Orchids to Hobby Lobby for having Christmas items out. I can’t wait for the festive time!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
