Owen

Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. He likes going to Sunday School and listening to worship music. Owen wants everyone to know his favorite sports teams are the Steelers, Diamondbacks and the Golden State Warriors. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

