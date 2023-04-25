Enjoy a taste of Italy with this quick vegetarian dinner. It’s made with pappardelle. These are large, very broad, flat pasta noodles, similar to wide fettuccine. They originated from the region of Tuscany. Marinated artichoke hearts, meaty mushrooms and fresh tomatoes create a rich sauce that is perfect with the wide pasta. It’s topped off with some grated Parmesan cheese.
PAPPARDELLE WITH ARTICHOKE HEARTS AND MUSHROOMS
1/4 pound pappardelle pasta
Olive oil spray
1 cup sliced onion
2 cups jar or can marinated artichoke hearts, drained
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups diced tomatoes
2 cups sliced portobello mushrooms
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup broken walnuts
1 cup fresh basil leaves torn into small pieces
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Salt and black pepper
Directions: Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil for the pasta. When the water boils add the pappardelle and cook 8 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the onion and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the artichoke hearts, garlic, tomatoes and mushrooms. Continue to cook for 5 minutes stirring as the vegetables saute. Remove 1/4 cup pasta water to a large bowl and drain pasta when it is finished cooking. Add olive oil to the bowl. Mix well and add the pasta. Add sauce from skillet to the bowl. Add walnuts, basil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Divide between two dinner plates. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.