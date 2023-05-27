A recent article in All Animals, a publication of the Humane Society of the United States, recently covered some environmental factors which can cause cancer. The Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association has found that cancer is increasingly common in dogs and is occurring at younger ages. All cancers arise from a combination of factors, including genes, behavioral factors, and the environmental factors. We can control some exposure to cancer-causing agents, but not all. So, we should do what we can to avoid exposure to known carcinogens.
A few studies have been taking place for over twenty years, and scientists are comparing results of a variety of chemical exposures. There are clear links between herbicide exposure and non-Hodgkin lymphoma in some studies. This has proved true for humans and is also common in dogs. There was evidence of weed killer in both dogs with and without cancer; in fact, the levels were so high that they had to rerun the tests. Some breeds are diagnosed with environmental cancers at far higher rates. For example, boxers are commonly diagnosed with lymphoma.
Studies are ongoing, but the point is canine cancers have been increasing, so it is worthwhile to limit any exposure to chemicals. Herbicides and pesticides are used to control weeds and bugs on turf, as well as on gravel and sand; therefore, we should be cautious about allowing dogs on surfaces which have been treated with these chemicals.
The safe application guidelines warn that pets and people should stay away for a few hours, but a 2001 study found herbicides persisted on lawns for 48 hours after application. The herbicide was also found to drift into the air and onto nearby surfaces.
This should make us realize the dangers that may exist on treated grass in public areas where our dogs will sniff, chew on it, dig in it, or roll around on the surface. It’s in our pets’ best interest to avoid areas where they may be exposed. Pets are located close to the ground and may lick, chew, or groom their feet and fur.
Although there is still not proven that there is a direct link between chemicals and cancer in dogs, a veterinarian may advise clients they should be aware of the risks. Any pristine lawn surface is likely the result of using herbicides and pesticides. Taking a few steps can reduce exposure to these chemicals:
•Use pesticides and herbicides sparingly or not at all.
•Avoid walking your dog in pristine parks and yards.
•Wash your pet’s feet after any possible exposure to these chemicals.
•Wash and peel any fresh fruits and vegetables, even organic, when supplementing dog food.
•Use a home water filtration which removes chemical herbicides and pesticides from drinking water.
The evidence is still limited, however, we should take any precautions we can to prevent harm. Long-term exposure to chemicals in our environment should be avoided wherever possible. Our animals are worth the effort.
The Western Arizona Humane Society is located at 2610 Sweetwater Ave. and is open Monday through Saturday. Call 855-5083 for details. To find lost pets, call 855-4111. To view pets found, see www.lhcpd.com
