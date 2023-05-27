Francie

Hound Mix

Senior Female Medium Yellow / Tan / Blond / Fawn

CHARACTERISTICS: Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Funny, Loves kisses

COAT LENGTH: Short

HOUSE-TRAINED: Yes

HEALTH" Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.

PREFERS A HOME WITHOUT Other dogs, cats, other animals.

Meet Francie: Francie is a sweet senior gal, 8 years young, who recently lost her owner and is now looking for a new home. Francie prefers to be the Queen of the household, so no other pets please! She is a low key girl who just wants to give love!

Find Francie at WAHS.