It’s not easy to frame the right words to say to someone whose beloved pet has died. In some cases the animal was a valued family member, and this loss is huge. It doesn’t matter if the pet was ill for a long time or lived to a ripe old age. There is never a good time to lose a loved one, especially when it is an animal.
There are still many that do not understand how deep the loss impacts us.
Sometimes we mean well, but say something that implies how the person should feel. For example, saying, “you got to have him for ___years”, assumes they should feel grateful or less sad. Telling a grieving person to give it some time does not help either. Death is just plain sad, and there is no way to get around how awful it feels. There is no bright side to this situation, so do not try to point that out.
The best way to handle this is simply to acknowledge the person’s emotional pain. Try to avoid telling a story of your own experience with pet loss---rather, just listen. There are some things more appropriate to say, such as:
• I am so sorry for your loss.
• I know how much you loved him/her.
• I miss him, too. I remember how he used to…..
• If you need anything, I am here.
• I wish there were words that could help.
And do not wait to be asked. Just drop something off or make a meal for your friend. Assist with final arrangements if that is helpful. Meaningful gestures mean more than words. Sometimes just giving a hug or sitting with the person will convey your understanding.
Making a donation in memory of the deceased pet may comfort the bereaved while at the same time benefitting the humane society or rescue. It can be a positive thing, helping support the life of another animal. Of course, nothing will erase the pain a person feels when a companion animal dies, but having friends that understand is important.
I remember hoping we would have at least a couple good years with the last little senior dog we adopted. When that time drew to an end, and it was time to let go, we were devastated. There isn’t really a good way to prepare in advance---grieving is always emotionally painful. Unbeknownst to us, another little adoptee was waiting for us at the Western Arizona Humane Society. Adopting him helped ease the loss, and we’re now approaching the year anniversary of those events. There are no regrets.
The Western Arizona Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with kennel hours from 10-4. The facility is located at 2610 Sweetwater Ave. Call 855-5083 for details. To find lost pets, call 855-4111. To view pets found, see www.lhcpd.com.
