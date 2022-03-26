By Jenny Anderson<Br>
Special to Today’s News-Herald
If you have ever priced the cost of purchasing a popular breed, such as the French bulldog, Labrador retriever, or Golden Retriever, you know they are expensive. The minimum price is in the hundreds, sometimes several thousand dollars. And that price is just the beginning. Some require special procedures, such as tail docking, according to breed standards. The irony is you can often get these very animals from the humane society or a breed rescue for a fraction of the breeder’s price.
Another factor to be considered is the potential for genetic flaws which tend to be carried from one generation to another. Unless the bloodlines are checked for genetic health, you risk dealing with some serious future medical issues. That is the beauty of mixed-breed animals. The potential for genetic disorders, as well as some negative behavior traits, is reduced.
When we adopt a dog from the Western Arizona Humane Society, we receive a dollar value more than the actual amount paid. All animals are altered before being released. The $155 for an adult dog or $70 for an adult cat cover services which would total much more if purchased separately. Consider this: just the spay or neuter procedure when done in a private veterinary office, can cost $300- $500. Every dog comes with a microchip, and both cats and dogs have needed vaccines. There is an additional fee for the required city dog licenses.
Consider too, that we have the support of the WAHS staff when adopting pets. You just do not get that kind of deal with purchases of dogs from breeders. Many breeders, especially puppy mills, are notorious for lack of medical care and genetic testing; with them, it’s all about profit. They may have a great website, but who knows what goes on behind the scenes---never purchase without seeing the facility and the parents. Do your research!
If things do not work out, you can return the pet within 30 days with no additional charge and perhaps find another animal that is a better fit. Please do your homework up front, so this doesn’t have to happen; however, sometimes it just is not a good match.
WAHS staff can possibly help you find a pet suited to your lifestyle. Staff and volunteers know quite a bit about the animals, so listen so their suggestions, especially when children and other pets are a part of the family. Active animals should be paired with active people, and senior pets are a perfect match to many older people. Cats might be a better choice for working people needing to be away from home for long periods. The average dog definitely tends to need more attention.
WAHS does try to identify health issues, but that does not guarantee your dog will be perfect. For example, heartworm is a common disease caused by mosquito bites from an infected mosquito. WAHS is not able to routinely test for heartworm, but your own vet may suggest it. This disease is preventable with medication; however veterinarians need to do a blood test prior to giving the meds. Even if a pet is house-trained, expect a few mess-ups during the initial adjustment period.
There are so many healthy, adoptable dogs and cats available at the Western Arizona Humane Society. If you do not see the dog you seek at your first visit, do come back and check often. Make a request for a specific dog type on the “wish list” at the office and attend local adoption events. I’ve found that if we do not give up, the right animal comes our way!
According to the ASPCA, “Every 10 seconds of every day, a homeless dog will enter a shelter. That’s millions of dogs each year, waiting to be given their second chances at real homes with loving families.”
Don’t forget the Drive-through vaccination clinic on April 2’nd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the WAHS facility. The Western Arizona Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with kennel hours from 10-4. The facility is located at 2610 Sweetwater Ave. Call 855-5083 for details. To find lost pets, call 855-4111. To view pets found, see www.lhcpd.com.
