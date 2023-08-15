Craving something both quick and crunchy as I patiently wait for the plumber, I decided to cheer myself up with one of my favorite no-cook Mexican dishes, tostadas. They’re built on corn tortillas that have been baked or fried until crispy — either homemade or commercially made and bagged — and then topped with things like refried beans, cheese and a favorite protein.
SPICY SHRIMP TOSTADAS
For the sauce
5 ancho chiles, cleaned
2-3 chipotles in adobo
Zest of 1 orange
Juice 1/2 orange
3/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1-inch knob fresh ginger
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/2 medium white onion, peeled and diced small
2 tablespoons sugar
1 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Kosher salt to taste
1 pound cooked and peeled shrimp
For assembly
8 tostada shells
Romaine or butter lettuce leaves, chopped
1/2 cup diced cucumber
1/4 cup diced white onion
8 cherry tomatoes, quartered, for garnish
Crumbled queso fresco and/or Cotija cheese, for garnish
Cilantro leaves, for garnish
Directions: Prepare sauce. Wipe chilies with a damp paper towel to remove dust, then use a knife or scissors to cut a slit down the side to remove the seeds, veins and stem.
Soak roasted chilies in a bowl of hot water until soft, about 15 minutes. Drain, then place in blender with chipotles, orange zest and juice and vinegar, and pulse until the chilies and zest are finely minced. Add ginger, oregano, allspice, onion and sugar.
With blender running, slowly add vegetable oil until emulsified. Add salt to taste, then set aside while you prepare shrimp. You may also want to add more orange juice, sugar or vinegar to taste.
Cut shrimp into bite-sized pieces, place in a large bowl and toss with desired amount of prepared sauce. (I added about 1/3 cup; add more if you like it saucy. You will have more than you need.)
Warm tostadas in a 350-degree oven for 4-5 minutes, then place on individual serving plates, 1 per serving.
Top tostadas with chopped lettuce, cucumber and onion. Add sauced shrimp and then garnish with cherry tomato quarters, crumbled cheese and cilantro leaves.
Serves 8 as an appetizer, or 4 as a light meal.
